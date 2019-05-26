Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $247.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $251.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,097,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $475,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $225.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.90.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

