Contrasting Navient (NAVI) and Associated Capital Group (AC)

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

12.0% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Navient shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.7% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Navient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Navient pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Navient pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navient has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Associated Capital Group and Navient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Navient 0 2 4 0 2.67

Associated Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.60%. Navient has a consensus price target of $15.65, suggesting a potential upside of 18.38%. Given Navient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navient is more favorable than Associated Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Capital Group and Navient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group -55.98% 1.01% 0.91% Navient 6.99% 15.10% 0.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Associated Capital Group and Navient’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $22.78 million 38.54 -$58.10 million N/A N/A Navient $5.61 billion 0.56 $395.00 million $2.09 6.33

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Associated Capital Group.

Summary

Navient beats Associated Capital Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions. It also holds, originates, and acquires consumer loans; and performs servicing activities on its own education loan portfolio, including primarily private education loans, and private education refinance loans. In addition, the company offers revenue cycle management and business processing services; and healthcare services that include revenue cycle outsourcing, accounts receivable management, extended business office support, and consulting engagement for federal, state, and municipal clients; public authorities; and healthcare organizations. Further, it provides customizable solutions for its clients that include non-profit/religious-affiliated hospital systems, teaching hospitals, urban medical centers, for-profit healthcare systems, critical access hospitals, children's hospitals, and various physician groups. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.