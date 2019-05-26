Contrasting Kona Grill (KONA) and Granite City Food & Brewery (GCFB)

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) and Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Kona Grill alerts:

11.8% of Kona Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kona Grill and Granite City Food & Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill -20.37% -239.27% -42.04% Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kona Grill and Granite City Food & Brewery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Granite City Food & Brewery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kona Grill.

Volatility & Risk

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -3.26, suggesting that its share price is 426% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kona Grill and Granite City Food & Brewery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 1 0 3.00 Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kona Grill presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 12,337.81%. Given Kona Grill’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kona Grill is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Summary

Kona Grill beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 46 restaurants in 23 states of the United States and Puerto Rico; and 3 franchised restaurants in Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Granite City Food & Brewery

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Concept Development Partners LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Kona Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.