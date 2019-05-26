Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Computer Programs & Systems reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Computer Programs & Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. ValuEngine lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Computer Programs & Systems to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.01.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 7,750 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $208,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,541 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $98,227.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,697.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,771 shares of company stock worth $778,821. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 117,964 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPSI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. 86,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,170. The stock has a market cap of $382.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $34.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

