Comparing Biostage (BSTG) & CELLECT BIOTECH/S (APOP)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Biostage and CELLECT BIOTECH/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A CELLECT BIOTECH/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,685.71%. Given CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CELLECT BIOTECH/S is more favorable than Biostage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Biostage has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biostage and CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage $80,000.00 233.52 -$7.53 million N/A N/A CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A N/A -$5.37 million N/A N/A

CELLECT BIOTECH/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biostage.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -258.99% -195.45% CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A -125.86% -82.94%

Summary

CELLECT BIOTECH/S beats Biostage on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About CELLECT BIOTECH/S

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company has collaborations with the denovoMATRIX group of the Technische Universität Dresden to conduct examinations into the tentative synergy between ApoGraft and denovoMAtrix technology for the purpose of evaluating collaborative development of products for regenerative medicine; and Cell2in Inc. to conduct scientific evaluations combining ApoGraft with Cell2in's identification technology FreSHtracer, which monitors stem cell quality by utilizing a fluorescent dye to characterize their oxidative stress state. It also has a collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine to determine the safety and tolerability of ApoGraft for bone marrow transplantations in the United States. The company was formerly known as Cellect Biomed Ltd. and changed its name to Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. in July 2016. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

