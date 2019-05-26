Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Receives $28.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.93.

COMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Commscope and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

In other Commscope news, COO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 4,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter U. Karlsson sold 6,517 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $147,479.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,575 shares of company stock valued at $137,841 and have sold 367,460 shares valued at $8,244,336. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Commscope by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,155,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,711,000 after purchasing an additional 303,966 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Commscope by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,225,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $265,660,000 after purchasing an additional 866,048 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commscope by 3.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,041,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,205,000 after purchasing an additional 289,402 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Commscope during the fourth quarter worth about $73,928,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commscope by 961.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

COMM opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Commscope has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Commscope had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commscope will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

