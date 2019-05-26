Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $660,000 Holdings in Brink’s (BCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 1,899.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Brink’s news, insider Thomas Colan sold 6,374 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $532,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rohan Pal sold 4,524 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.46, for a total transaction of $345,905.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,720 and have sold 37,844 shares worth $3,032,561. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brink’s stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $86.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 86.38%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

