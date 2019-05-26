Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,502 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,416 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 125.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $423,802.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.88 and a beta of 1.20.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys-acquires-1502-shares-of-national-oilwell-varco-inc-nov.html.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.