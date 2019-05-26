Commerce Bank Has $1.96 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hasbro from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. KeyCorp set a $110.00 price target on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $98.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.84 and a 52 week high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $732.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.96 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 70.65%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 317,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $32,539,730.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,467,633.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $412,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,256 shares of company stock worth $35,900,627. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

