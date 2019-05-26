Commerce Bank Has $1.38 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.85. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.38 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 456,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $33,402,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $127,115,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,259,188 shares of company stock worth $167,321,824. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.05 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.01.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

