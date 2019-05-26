CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Stake Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,507 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,603,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 245,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $57.71.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $338,869.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,756.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $929,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,560,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

