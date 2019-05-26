Clearway Energy Inc Plans Dividend of $0.20 (CWEN/A)

Clearway Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWEN/A) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS:CWEN/A opened at $15.05 on Friday.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW).

