Clarus Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 1.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $282.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $294.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $1.2331 dividend. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

