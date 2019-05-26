Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,633,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,600,000 after buying an additional 823,732 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,246,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,495,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,271,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,327,000 after buying an additional 1,600,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,048,000 after buying an additional 398,877 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,679,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,853,000 after buying an additional 25,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. Wedbush set a $39.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

