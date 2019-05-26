Citigroup Analysts Give Metlife (MET) a $42.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a $42.00 price target on Metlife (NYSE:MET) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Metlife from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.39.

Metlife stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. Metlife has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Metlife will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in shares of Metlife by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 28,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Metlife by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Metlife by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Metlife by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Metlife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

