CIP Merchant Capital Ltd (CIP) Insider Purchases £344,827.28 in Stock

CIP Merchant Capital Ltd (LON:CIP) insider Marco Fumagalli purchased 615,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £344,827.28 ($450,577.92).

CIP stock opened at GBX 64 ($0.84) on Friday.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/cip-merchant-capital-ltd-cip-insider-purchases-344827-28-in-stock.html.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CIP Merchant Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIP Merchant Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.