CIBC Begins Coverage on Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZM. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.82.

ZM stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $91.46.

In related news, major shareholder Emergence Capital Partners Iii sold 912,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $31,191,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 583,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $21,016,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,405,918 shares of company stock worth $83,480,215 in the last ninety days.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

