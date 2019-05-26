CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $353,000 Position in CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIT. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CIT Group from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on CIT Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CIT Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.26.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $111,555.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,336 shares in the company, valued at $518,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Galligan sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $48,504.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,473.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,521 shares of company stock worth $278,924. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $466.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.11 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from CIT Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

