Chemical Bank Has $3.93 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Chemical Bank lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 66,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,379,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,652,000 after purchasing an additional 134,479 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, OTR Global cut Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

Shares of CAT opened at $122.90 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $159.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.10. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

