Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $610.47 Million

Analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce $610.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $599.57 million to $615.52 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $593.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $599.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.82. 1,140,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $46,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel purchased 1,500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $74,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,326 shares of company stock valued at $255,309. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

