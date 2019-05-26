Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Bought by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $24,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 872,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,663,000 after acquiring an additional 94,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 30,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $95.67 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.16 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 42.05%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

