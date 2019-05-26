Chainlink Price Reaches $1.06 (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $371.29 million and $41.45 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00013262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, IDEX and Radar Relay. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00421244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.01331670 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00141387 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Huobi, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, OKEx, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

