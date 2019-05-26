CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 140.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CEVA were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 371.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $186,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

CEVA opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.94 million, a P/E ratio of 201.45 and a beta of 1.67. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

