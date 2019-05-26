Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,660 Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSP. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,337,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,585,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Shares of PSP opened at $11.69 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

