Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases New Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 48.22%. The firm had revenue of $106.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $67,834.98. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 74,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,621.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $28,111.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,260.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,808 shares of company stock worth $134,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

