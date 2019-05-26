Central European Media Enterprises (CETV) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Central European Media Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of CETV stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Central European Media Enterprises has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $917.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 53.69% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $146.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 97,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 97,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,638,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 97,335 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 438,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 64,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

