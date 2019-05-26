CDW (CDW) Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CDW were worth $22,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of CDW by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $344,928.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643,052 shares in the company, valued at $62,183,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $494,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,107,548 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $103.19 on Friday. CDW has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $111.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. CDW had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 77.94%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

