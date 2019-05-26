CB Financial Services (CBFV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CBFV. TheStreet raised CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.80%.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 3,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $74,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Bedway bought 4,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $104,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,575 shares of company stock valued at $193,549. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 98.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. 30.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

