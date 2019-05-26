Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $4,044,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $21.95.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK).
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.