Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $4,044,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/catalyst-capital-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-takeda-pharmaceutical-co-ltd-tak.html.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.