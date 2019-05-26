Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 142.3% in the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the first quarter worth $718,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 25.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on Caretrust REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 15.94 and a quick ratio of 15.94. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $25.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.79 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 37.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

