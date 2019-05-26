Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.0790 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. Cardano has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and $65.12 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.0790 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Exmo, LiteBit.eu and Coinnest. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016624 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024674 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035776 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.25 or 0.02820273 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00052754 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, OKEx, Bittrex, DragonEX, Bithumb, CoinFalcon, Upbit, OTCBTC, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Coinnest, Exmo, Altcoin Trader, ABCC, HitBTC, Coinbe, Indodax, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

