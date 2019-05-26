Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an average rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Scotiabank reiterated an average rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an average rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.83.

CM stock opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $96.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,853,000 after acquiring an additional 462,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,578,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,758,000 after acquiring an additional 312,396 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

