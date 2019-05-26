Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Accesso Technology Group (ACSO)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Numis Securities raised shares of Accesso Technology Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of LON ACSO opened at GBX 815 ($10.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.62 million and a P/E ratio of 69.66. Accesso Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,000 ($39.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, insider Royce Paul Noland purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.81) per share, with a total value of £58,800 ($76,832.61). Also, insider Bill Russell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 863 ($11.28) per share, for a total transaction of £86,300 ($112,766.24). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,835 shares of company stock worth $24,510,575.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

