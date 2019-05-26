California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 21,448 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,448 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 597,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after acquiring an additional 78,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,430,000.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $95,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,998,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 6,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $293,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,108.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 76.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $416.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

