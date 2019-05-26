California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.95 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,974 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 43,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,251.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTFC opened at $71.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $97.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

