CAE’s (CAE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAE. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CAE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded CAE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.70.

CAE stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. CAE has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $27.42.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.05 million. CAE had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CAE will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of CAE by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,087,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after acquiring an additional 331,851 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 416,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 92,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 36.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,308,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after acquiring an additional 350,037 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

