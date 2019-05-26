Caci International Inc (CACI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts predict that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Caci International posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. Caci International had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Caci International’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on CACI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.31.

In other news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $90,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,892.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $79,538.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,254.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,896 over the last three months. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caci International in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in Caci International by 0.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 49,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caci International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caci International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Caci International in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

CACI stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.35. 100,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Caci International has a 52-week low of $138.39 and a 52-week high of $209.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

