Buckeye Partners (BPL) Stock Rating Lowered by US Capital Advisors

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) was downgraded by stock analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Buckeye Partners’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $42.00 price target on Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Shares of BPL stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. Buckeye Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.07). Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary L. Bohnsack sold 2,500 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $104,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,610.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $357,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at $208,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Buckeye Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 357,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $3,488,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Buckeye Partners by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Buckeye Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,265,000 after buying an additional 1,626,804 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

