Brunswick (BC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Get Brunswick alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Longbow Research set a $68.00 price objective on Brunswick and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Brunswick from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Brunswick to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.64.

NYSE:BC opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $41.92 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Tanner sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $179,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Brunswick by 4,579.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,604,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,918 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Brunswick by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,769,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,948 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 621.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 45.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,012,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,605,000 after purchasing an additional 934,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $41,390,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.