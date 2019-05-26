Brokerages Set Tronox Ltd (TROX) Price Target at $16.00

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Tronox has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 2.99.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22). Tronox had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million. Research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

In other news, Director Ginger M. Jones acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,919.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3,011.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

