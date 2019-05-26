Brokerages Set Cognex Co. (CGNX) Target Price at $51.13

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

CGNX stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.95. Cognex has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $59.18.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Curran sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $2,450,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $612,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

