Brokerages Set Archrock Inc (AROC) Target Price at $15.00

Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AROC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

NYSE:AROC opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.86. Archrock has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $236.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.77%. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 110.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 560,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 51,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Archrock by 119.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 479,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 4,678.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 671,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 657,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

