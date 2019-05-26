Brokerages Expect Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Washington Federal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.62. Washington Federal posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Federal will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Federal.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.44 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,528,000 after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,912,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,781,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,201,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,015,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,218,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,324,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Washington Federal stock remained flat at $$32.44 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 260,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

