Brokerages Expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $5.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

Shares of THS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.37. 302,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $41.18 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, COO Clifford Braun sold 2,103 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $121,490.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.51 per share, with a total value of $169,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,147.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,609 shares of company stock valued at $836,161 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,777 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,143,000 after purchasing an additional 51,943 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $125,237,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,307,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $46,657,000.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

