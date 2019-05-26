Brokerages Expect Teligent Inc (TLGT) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Teligent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Teligent reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teligent will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teligent.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Teligent had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 73.56%. The company had revenue of $16.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Teligent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of TLGT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 308,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,552. Teligent has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Teligent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Teligent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Teligent by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teligent during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Teligent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

