Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages expect that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.32.

In other news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L B. Day sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $296,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,567.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 534,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,155,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,236,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,070,312,000 after purchasing an additional 237,329 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,675,000.

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,046. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.3655 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

