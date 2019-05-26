Brokerages Anticipate Magna International Inc. (MGA) to Announce $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 26th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Magna International posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.10). Magna International had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magna International from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth $2,090,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,585. Magna International has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 21.76%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

See Also: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.