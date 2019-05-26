Brokerages Anticipate First Horizon National Corp (FHN) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Horizon National reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon National.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $435.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.95 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.95%. First Horizon National’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 29,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $441,116.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,379.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in First Horizon National by 643.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. 2,571,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. First Horizon National has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon National (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.