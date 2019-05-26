Brokerages Anticipate Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Delphi Technologies reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Delphi Technologies.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 81.93%. Delphi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLPH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Delphi Technologies has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $53.78.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $1,708,808.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,775,000 after acquiring an additional 40,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,475,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,342 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,851,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after acquiring an additional 706,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,744,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,627,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delphi Technologies (DLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.