BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,706 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $143.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $140.92 and a twelve month high of $250.27. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 11.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. Stephens downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.42.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

